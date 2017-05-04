CSM gives full support to Zuccaro's NGO probe (3)

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - The Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) will give "every support possible" so that Catania Prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro's probe into suspected links between some NGOs involved in migrant rescues and traffickers takes place "with the maximum efficiency," Giovanni Legnini, the head of the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, said on Thursday. Zuccaro said last week that he had heard that traffickers may be funding some NGOs with the aim of destabilising the Italian economy, sparking a furore. The CSM may summon Zuccaro to explain those comments, although he does not risk a transfer, at least at the moment, sources said. The judiciary's self-governing body has also ordered the opening of the procedure to "set with urgency new guidelines on the relations with the media" of magistrates, sources said. The move follows the "frequent repetition" of statements by magistrates that caused public "concern". The CSM will also set rules that make it possible to intervene "effectively" against those who breach the obligation for "moderation and control".
