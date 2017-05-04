Use 'all energy' against traffickers - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, May 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy was using all the resources available to combat human trafficking. "Italy, the institutions, the judiciary, the security forces, will not spare any energy to take the monopoly of illegal (migrant) flows away from human traffickers," Gentiloni told an international conference of parliamentarians at the Lower House as part of Italy's G7 presidency. Gentiloni also told the MPs from around the world that "I thank all, volunteers, Coast Guard, Navy and police forces working every day to rescue and save migrant lives, every day human lives are saved and a country like ours can only be proud of that".