Use 'all energy' against traffickers - Gentiloni (2)

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy was using all the resources available to combat human trafficking. "Italy, the institutions, the judiciary, the security forces, will not spare any energy to take the monopoly of illegal (migrant) flows away from human traffickers," Gentiloni told an international conference of parliamentarians at the Lower House as part of Italy's G7 presidency. Gentiloni also told the MPs from around the world that "I thank all, volunteers, Coast Guard, Navy and police forces working every day to rescue and save migrant lives, every day human lives are saved and a country like ours can only be proud of that".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia
di Domenico Bertè
Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online