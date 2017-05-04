1.9 mn Italians love junk food

Rome, May 4 - More than 1.9 million Italians say they love junk food and another 1.2 million say they are greedy eaters because they eat too much of everything, according to a new report from think tank CENSIS. The report, to be presented May 8 at Tuttofood, a Milan international food and beverage fair, said that "if American-style eating wins out, another 15 million Italians will be at risk of obesity over the coming years".