Rome

1.9 mn Italians love junk food

Another 15 mn at obesity risk if American-style eating wins out

1.9 mn Italians love junk food

Rome, May 4 - More than 1.9 million Italians say they love junk food and another 1.2 million say they are greedy eaters because they eat too much of everything, according to a new report from think tank CENSIS. The report, to be presented May 8 at Tuttofood, a Milan international food and beverage fair, said that "if American-style eating wins out, another 15 million Italians will be at risk of obesity over the coming years".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

di Emanuele Rigano

Giustizia per Ilaria, altre due condanne

Giustizia per Ilaria,
altre due condanne

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33