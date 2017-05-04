Dogs give blood to save fellow animals

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - Italian dogs are giving blood to save their fellow animals, the National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA) said Thursday. Two examples are Aron, an Argentinian mastiff brought to a dog pound by a drug addict no longer able to look after him, and Morgana, an abandoned rottweiler, whose blood saved at least three ailing animals in Vicenza, ENPA said. Under ENPA's 'Friends by the Tail' scheme, their blood was given to eight-year-old Sofia, struggling with post-op complications; two-year-old Nala, suffering from anaemia; and Bruce, an elderly labrador who suffered a haemorrhage during an operation. "The dogs experience the transfusion without agitation or stress," said Vicenza ENPA chief Erica Ferrara. "Indeed, thanks to an abundant dose of treats and other rewards, the appointment ends up being a playful event". Ferrara said "any dog, privately owned or in a pound, as long as it is the right size, can help save a life".
