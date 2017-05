Media trashing gives us more votes - Grillo

Rome, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Thursday that the criticism the anti-establishment group comes under in the media actually increases its support. "It is obvious that the media-trashing technique... does not work: it is worrying to see that the people truly do not listen to you any more," Grillo wrote in a blog post. "You put me in a serious moral quandary: should I let you insult me to continue to grow in electoral terms or ask you to stop, to leave perhaps the only environment to still be clean - good faith?".