Catania mafia gang smashed

Catania, May 4 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 15 people and said they had "dismantled" a Mafia gang linked to jailed Cosa Nostra superboss Nitto Santapaola in and around the eastern Sicilian city of Catania. Among those arrested was Santapaolo-Ercolano family boss Carmelo Aldo Navarria, 55, who police said had returned to a life of running extortion rackets and ordering robberies after 26 years in jail.