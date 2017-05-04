Grillo's blog says M5S right about NGOs, owed apology

(see related) Rome, May 4 - The blog of 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Thursday that the anti-establishment group was right to raise the issue of possible links between NGOs involved in migrant rescues and traffickers. Prosecutors in Catania are investigating the suspected links. "Today two important national dailies published excerpts of the report upon which the Catania prosecutors' investigation is based," the post read. "It is a 20-page confidential document, dated April 10, once again from Frontex. "The document shows that the 5-Star Movement is right: it is necessary to keep investigating the NGOs and it is necessary to respect and protect the work of courageous magistrates like Catania Prosecutor (Carmelo) Zuccaro. "Today some people should apologize - to the whole 5-Star Movement and, in particular, to (Deputy Lower House Speaker) Luigi Di Maio, who was attacked in a cowardly way by all the parties and the media".