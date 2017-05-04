0.2% adjustment seems to have been made - Dombrovskis (2)

Brussels

1% measures needed in 2018 - UPB

Brussels, May 4 - The Italian government appears "at first sight" to have achieved the 0.2%-to-GDP budget adjustment the EU requested, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Thursday. "We are evaluating the Italian stability plans and reforms, and we know that this evaluation is particularly complex for Italy because you have to weigh the debt rule and the 0.2% mini-budget. And this (adjustment), at first sight, seems to be that amount". The government is awaiting a formal green light for its 3.4-billion-euro mini-budget, which it was forced to pass to avert an infringement procedure. Also on Thursday, the public budget office (UPB) said that the government will have to pass measures worth 1% of GDP in 2018 to deactivate safeguard clauses and enact the government's DEF economic and financial blueprint.

