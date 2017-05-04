Bari

Teen blames friend over elderly man pushed to death (2)

Evidence gathered by listening devices

Teen blames friend over elderly man pushed to death (2)

Bari, May 4 - The younger of the two minors detained by Carabinieri over the case of Giuseppe Dibello, a 77-year-old who died at Monopoli, near Bari, on Tuesday after being pushed onto seaside rocks, blamed his older friend for the crime in a private conversation, sources said Thursday. Neither of the pair, aged 15 and 17, has confessed to prosecutors, but, in recordings of conversations made through listening devices at the Carabinieri barracks, they effectively admit to being on the scene and to pushing Dibello and another elderly man. It had initially been suspected that Dibello had been pushed onto the rocks during a robbery, but it was later established that the pair of teenagers did it as a prank.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

di Emanuele Rigano

Giustizia per Ilaria, altre due condanne

Giustizia per Ilaria,
altre due condanne

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33