Boost G7 dialogue with Russia says Alfano

Rome, May 4 - Italy will try to see that the Group of Seven summit in Taormina on May 26-27 recognises the need for "a clear dialogue with Russia," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the Lower House Thursday. Alfano recalled that the April 11 foreign ministers' G7 in Lucca recognised the importance of Russia's role in resolving regional crises such as then one in Syria.