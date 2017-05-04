Google to pay 306 mn in taxes (2)

Milan

'Resolves probes relating to 2002-2015'

Milan, May 4 - Google has agreed to pay the internal revenue agency 306 million euros in taxes, sources said Thursday. A Google spokesman said the deal "resolved without disputes investigations relating to the period between 2002 and 2015". He said "in addition to the taxes already paid in Italy for those years, Google will pay another 306 million euros." Of these, "over 303 million are attributed to Google Italy and less than three million to Google Ireland." The spokesman said Google "confirms its commitment towards Italy and will continue to help the country's online ecosystem grow".

