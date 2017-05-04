Frontex says never accused NGOs of trafficker links (2)

Brussels, May 4 - EU border agency Frontex said Thursday it had never accused NGOs rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean of being in cahoots with human traffickers. "Frontex has never accused non-governmental organisations of collusion" with traffickers, spokesperson Izabella Cooper said. "Our organisation does not have a mandate to carry out probes. They can only be conducted by the judicial organs of single States," she said, explaining that the agency's role is to "offer technical assistance to countries" and to "gather information on human traffickers". Cooper said "the information gathered is shared with the Italian police and Europol, which can conduct investigations and execute arrests". She said "any information or evidence that Frontex gathers in the course of Operation Triton is is directly passed on to the Italian police".