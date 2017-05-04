Both houses shd OK electoral law - Grasso (2)

Rome

Both houses shd OK electoral law - Grasso

Rome, May 4 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso on Thursday called on both houses of parliament to approve a new electoral law. "We can't go on till the end of the legislative term in 2018 without an electoral law being approved by both houses of our parliament", he said. Grasso said the law should not come in by decree, which he described as a "last resort", but be enshrined in a bill that aims to achieve a "balance between representation and governability". President Sergio Mattarella recently urged parliament to pass a harmonised law for both houses after Constitutional Court rulings left different proportional representation (PR) laws in the Lower House and the Senate. The push for an electoral law has led some pundits to predict a general election late this year but most commentators still think it will come at the end of the legislative term in February-March 2018.

