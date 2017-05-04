Both houses shd OK electoral law - Grasso (2)

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso on Thursday called on both houses of parliament to approve a new electoral law. "We can't go on till the end of the legislative term in 2018 without an electoral law being approved by both houses of our parliament", he said. Grasso said the law should not come in by decree, which he described as a "last resort", but be enshrined in a bill that aims to achieve a "balance between representation and governability". President Sergio Mattarella recently urged parliament to pass a harmonised law for both houses after Constitutional Court rulings left different proportional representation (PR) laws in the Lower House and the Senate. The push for an electoral law has led some pundits to predict a general election late this year but most commentators still think it will come at the end of the legislative term in February-March 2018.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia
di Domenico Bertè
Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online