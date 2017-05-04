Vatican, Myanmar establish full diplomatic ties (2)

Vatican City, May 4 - The Vatican and Myanmar have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, the Vatican said after an audience with Pope Francis by Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi Thursday. The Vatican had had until now only an apostolic delegate in Myanmar. He will be replaced by a papal nuncio, while Myanmar will set up an embassy at the Vatican. A Vatican statement said the Holy See and Myanmar wanted "to promote links of mutual friendship". The audience with the pope by Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi lasted 23 minutes. The Myanmar foreign minister gave Francis a traditional Burmese alabaster object and Francis gave her a medallion showing a dry branch reflowering and bearing fruit as well as his three writings, 'Amoris laetitia', 'Evangelii gaudium' and 'Laudato sii'.