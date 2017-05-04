Vatican City

Vatican, Myanmar establish full diplomatic ties (2)

Announcement after Aung San Suu Kyi sees pope

Vatican, Myanmar establish full diplomatic ties (2)

Vatican City, May 4 - The Vatican and Myanmar have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, the Vatican said after an audience with Pope Francis by Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi Thursday. The Vatican had had until now only an apostolic delegate in Myanmar. He will be replaced by a papal nuncio, while Myanmar will set up an embassy at the Vatican. A Vatican statement said the Holy See and Myanmar wanted "to promote links of mutual friendship". The audience with the pope by Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi lasted 23 minutes. The Myanmar foreign minister gave Francis a traditional Burmese alabaster object and Francis gave her a medallion showing a dry branch reflowering and bearing fruit as well as his three writings, 'Amoris laetitia', 'Evangelii gaudium' and 'Laudato sii'.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

di Emanuele Rigano

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Tumore al fegato dato per spacciato salvato all'Annunziata

Tumore al fegato
dato per spacciato
salvato all'Annunziata

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33