Homicide probe over death of Senegalese street hawker

Rome, May 5 - The Rome prosecutor's office has opened a culpable homicide probe over the death of a Senegalese street hawker in the capital on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday. Municipal police have denied allegations Nian Maguette, 54, died after being knocked over by a cop on a scooter as he fled during a clampdown on illegal selling. Investigators believe that, on the basis of evidence collected so far, the man died of natural causes, possibly a heart attack, sources said.