Measles cases rise five fold in April to 385

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - There were 385 measles cases in Italy in April, more than five times the 76 registered in the same month in 2016, the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in a joint statement on Thursday. The statement said that this took the total number of cases so far this year up to 1,920. It said there was at least one complication in a third of the cases.
