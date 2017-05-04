Vatican City

Pope says 'good violence' needed for reform

Francis holds audience with Secretariat for Communications

Vatican City, May 4 - Pope Francis said during an audience with the Vatican's Secretariat for Communications Thursday that a dose of "good violence" is needed when carrying out reform. "This department, which will have its second birthday on June 27, is in full reform and we must not be afraid of this word - reform," the pope said. "Reform is not giving things a lick of paint. Reform is giving new shape to things, organizing them in a different way. It must be done with intelligence, with mildness, but also with a little violence, good violence".

