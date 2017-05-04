House to vote on law extending right to legitimate defence

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - The Lower House is set to vote to give its final approval to a bill extending people's right to legitimate self defence on Thursday. The bill, which has been in parliament for two years, will then pass to the Senate. It boosts the right to self defence, by stipulating that it is legitimate to respond to robbers at a person's home during the night, even when this leads to a fatality. There have been several recent cases in which prosecutors had to put people who killed burglars and robbers under investigation, sparking controversy. Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party has said it will not vote in favour of the bill, arguing the rights of victims of robberies are not sufficiently protected. Northern League leader Matteo Salvini blasted the legislation. "These lot are not normal, they are all idiots," Salvini said. "We have defence that changes on the basis of the time period".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia
di Domenico Bertè
Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online