House to vote on law extending right to legitimate defence

Rome, May 4 - The Lower House is set to vote to give its final approval to a bill extending people's right to legitimate self defence on Thursday. The bill, which has been in parliament for two years, will then pass to the Senate. It boosts the right to self defence, by stipulating that it is legitimate to respond to robbers at a person's home during the night, even when this leads to a fatality. There have been several recent cases in which prosecutors had to put people who killed burglars and robbers under investigation, sparking controversy. Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party has said it will not vote in favour of the bill, arguing the rights of victims of robberies are not sufficiently protected. Northern League leader Matteo Salvini blasted the legislation. "These lot are not normal, they are all idiots," Salvini said. "We have defence that changes on the basis of the time period".