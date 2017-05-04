Grasso says magistrates will shed light on NGO case

Fiesole

Senate Speaker stresses rules, confidentiality must be respected

Fiesole, May 4 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Thursday that he was confident magistrates will shed full light on possible links between NGOs involved in rescues in Mediterranean and traffickers. "I am certain that the judiciary and the police will shed full light on any eventual opacity and punish any crimes that have been committed," Grasso said as he opened the The State of the Union conference organised by the European University Institute. "However, this must take place with rigorous respect of the rules and the confidentiality needed to guarantee the success of the probes".

