M5S won't change vaccines law - Di Maio

Boston, May 4 - Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) does not want to change the law on vaccinations. The movement led by comedian-turned-politician Beppe Grillo has come under fire for allegedly contributing to skepticism about vaccines, including in an editorial in The New York Times - a charge it denies. "In Italy vaccines are obligatory by law and we have no intention of eliminating them," Di Maio said after speaking at Harvard University. "We want to promote information".