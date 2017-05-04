Rome

Soccer: Juventus take command in Champions League semi

2-0 victory at Monaco puts Turin giants on course for final

Rome, May 4 - Juventus are in firm command of their Champions League semi-final against Monaco after winning the first leg away from home 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to a double by Gonzalo Higuain. The Turin giants also had Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon to thank for a series of fine saves and a result that puts them on course for the final, probably against Real Madrid, who beat city rivals Atletico 3-0 on Tuesday in the other semi. "You have to hand it to the players, because it wasn't easy to come here to Monaco for the first leg," said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose side knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals. "That said, we still have to play the return leg. They have nothing to lose so we'll need to do a professional job once again. "They're a good side, a technically gifted side, but we started well. "It was beginning to look easy, but we made a few mistakes and Gigi (Buffon) produced a great save at 0-0. "They created a couple of good chances after we took the lead, but Gigi was there to save again so there's plenty to be happy about".

