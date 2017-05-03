Spread closes down 4 on 193 (2)

Rome, May 3 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed down four points on 193 points Wednesday, compared to 197 at Tuesday's close, with the yield down 0.04% to 2.25% from 2.29% Tuesday. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on EU populist fears.