Wild boar captured, killed in centre of Genoa (2)

Genoa, May 3 - Police on Wednesday put down a wild boar that had roamed the streets of Genoa all night in a move that angered animal rights groups. Activist Saba Wesser said "the killing of the wild boar was not justified seeing that the animal was shut in an area (a hospital car park) and did not pose a danger to citizens. "They should have captured it and not shot it. The slaying was a cruel act and shocked the many citizens who witnessed it. So I demand an explanation from those who ordered the murder". Animal rights group AIDAA unveiled a petition to Genoa prosecutors to find out why the boar was killed. "The animal could have been drugged and moved. This is a very dangerous incident", said AIDAA Chair Lorenzo Croce. The Liguria regional government said "norms on controlling wild animals in an urban sphere were applied".