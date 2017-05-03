Probe opened into Ercolano PD primaries (3)

Naples, May 3 - Naples prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe after a video was posted on Fanpage.it of immigrants voting in Sunday's Democratic Party (PD) primaries. No charges have yet been posited. Judicial sources said the probe was at the moment a formality. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi was re-elected PD leader in the primaries with about 71% of the vote to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando's 22% and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano's 10%. Orlando said he hoped "with all my heart" that reports of an asylum seeker being asked for a vote in the primaries in exchange for seeing his case accelerated were false. "I want to obstinately think it is not true because if it were we would go beyond Lauro's shoes," said Orlando, referring to 1950s Naples mayor Achille Lauro who famously gave voters one shoe before they voted and its twin afterwards.