21 drug arrests on Roman coast

Rome, May 3 - Italian police on Wednesday made 21 arrests on the Roman coast in connection with a suspected drugs ring operating between Ostia, the Italian capital and Barcelona. Police hailed the "brilliant" results of a two-year operation while Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "we're going to get the mafia out of Roman coastal towns". Police said they had managed to thwart an ambush by the Spada mafia clan on one of its rivals in a turf war.