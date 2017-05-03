Mammogram v.useful says Grillo (2)

Rome, May 3 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader on Wednesday denied saying mammograms were useless or dangerous two years ago and said "I think the exact contrary, that is that they are very useful". He accused the media of "twisting" his words after a New York Times report said he cast doubt on mammograms and also vaccines, another claim he rejected. In May 2015 Grillo said that some cancer specialists push mammograms for profit, suggesting there was little difference in mortality rates between women who have mammograms every two years compared with those who do not. He also suggested those who have biannual mammograms were "poorly informed" and said that late cancer specialist Umberto Veronesi, a former health minister, promoted the screenings to make money. Grillo later backtracked, saying "I do not think that mammography is not useful or necessary. In fact I think it's very useful". But no one should think that the test "will prevent cancer", said Grillo.