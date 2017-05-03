Rome

Zuccaro did not commit disciplinary breach - Orlando (2)

Ministry action not required says justice minister

Rome, May 3 - Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro did not commit disciplinary breaches in positing links between migrant traffickers and some NGOs that rescue migrants, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Wednesday. He said "Zuccaro's statements belong to a general analysis: you can agree with them or not, they may be more or less appropriate but I don't think they constitute a disciplinary breach that would justify an intervention by the ministry". Zuccaro said that, although he had not hard evidence, he had heard that traffickers may be funding some NGOs with the aim of destabilising the Italian economy. photo: Zuccaro

