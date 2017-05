Probe opened into Ercolano PD primaries (2)

Naples, May 3 - Naples prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe after a video was posted on Fanpage.it of immigrants voting in Sunday's Democratic Party (PD) primaries. No charges have yet been posited. Judicial sources said the probe was at the moment a formality. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi was re-elected PD leader in the primaries with about 71% of the vote to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando's 22% and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano's 10%.