Rome

Street hawkers protest after Senegal man's death

No pursuit, say police

Street hawkers protest after Senegal man's death

Rome, May 3 - Street hawkers blocked traffic in Rome Wednesday protesting the death of a Senegalese street hawker they said was knocked over by a traffic cop in civvies, a claim the police denied. Nian Maguette, 54, died fleeing from a police check on illegal selling when he was knocked over by a traffic warden on a scooter in civilian clothing, other African hawkers said. They said a stain on the pavement near the riverside Lungotevere street was the blood of Maguette. "He was running away and slipped and banged his head," said one of the witnesses. Police have gathered at the scene where the street hawkers are protesting the alleged incident. Maguette was not run over by a traffic cop, Rome police HQ said Wednesday, denying the hawkers' reports. "There is no direct link between the anti-illegal selling operation and the death of the Senegalese citizen which took place about 500 metres away," it said. "The agents who intervened say there was no pursuit," it said, voicing sympathy with the man's family and the whole Senegalese community.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33