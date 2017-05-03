M5S to elect premier candidate in Sep - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Satr Movement (M5S) will elect its premier candidate in September and will draft its government programme by the end of July, M5S bigwig and House Deputy Speaker is set to say at Harvard University Wednesday, according to an abstract of his speech made available beforehand. "In 2018 Italy could have its first government based on direct democracy", said Di Maio, whose movement takes decisions by canvassing supporters on the Web. Di Maio is frequently touted as the likeliest premiership candidate for the M5S, whose leader, comedian Beppe Grillo is ineligible for office because of a vehicular homicide conviction.