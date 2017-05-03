Rome

M5S to elect premier candidate in Sep - Di Maio (2)

Govt programme by end July

M5S to elect premier candidate in Sep - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Satr Movement (M5S) will elect its premier candidate in September and will draft its government programme by the end of July, M5S bigwig and House Deputy Speaker is set to say at Harvard University Wednesday, according to an abstract of his speech made available beforehand. "In 2018 Italy could have its first government based on direct democracy", said Di Maio, whose movement takes decisions by canvassing supporters on the Web. Di Maio is frequently touted as the likeliest premiership candidate for the M5S, whose leader, comedian Beppe Grillo is ineligible for office because of a vehicular homicide conviction.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33