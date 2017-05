Muti to conduct at Spoleto Festival for first time

Spoleto, May 3 - Riccardo Muti will conduct at the Spoleto Festival for the first time this year, organisers said Wednesday. The maestro will conduct the traditional final concert for the June 30-July 16 event, ranging from Beethoven to Verdi. This year's Festival of the Two Worlds will also see the return of Bob Wilson with his Hamlet Machine, in Italian; an adaptation of Roberto Saviano's latest book 'La paranza dei bambini'; Adriana Asti, Emma Dante, Alessandro Preziosi's Van Gogh, Geppy Glejeses, Roberto Bolle, Fiorella Mannoia, and Jackie Chan and his 11 Warriors. Ticket prices for the final concert have been doubled and the proceeds will be devolved to Spoleto city council to spend on earthquake relief and reconstruction.