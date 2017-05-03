Milan

Obama to visit 'Milano Food City'

Milan, May 3 - Barack Obama will make his first foreign trip since leaving the White House when he visits Milano Food City on May 9, a legacy of the 2015 Milan Expo that aims to promote the Milan Charter on sustainable food. Obama is scheduled to speak on food and sustainability in a summit on innovation while other speakers will include European farm Commissioner Phil Hogan. A string of events at the May 4-11 Milano Food City will be devoted to the Milan Charter, a document on food sustainability and against waste promoted during the Expo. "It is fundamental to show that the work done to prepare Expo, and the six months of the Expo, generated pledges and commitments that did not stop with the end of the event," said Farm Minister Maurizio Martina.

