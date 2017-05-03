Rome

Italy 21st in world for women, children inclusion

According to WeWorld index

Italy 21st in world for women, children inclusion

Rome, May 3 - Italy is 21st in the world for the inclusion of women and children according to the WeWorld Index presented in Rome Wednesday. Italy is last among the EU's founding nations for inclusion of women and children and is far off the Agenda 2030 goals, the index said, noting that Italy's position was virtually unchanged over the past three years. The WeWorld Index is drawn up by the Milan-based NGO WeWorld. WeWorld (former Intervita) is an Italian-based independent, non-sectarian and nonpartisan organization operating in developing countries with the aim of improving the living conditions of populations in the poorest areas. WeWorld cooperates in the realization of long-term development Projects in Africa, Asia and South America. photo: WeWorld President Marco Chiesara

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33