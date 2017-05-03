Italy 21st in world for women, children inclusion

Rome, May 3 - Italy is 21st in the world for the inclusion of women and children according to the WeWorld Index presented in Rome Wednesday. Italy is last among the EU's founding nations for inclusion of women and children and is far off the Agenda 2030 goals, the index said, noting that Italy's position was virtually unchanged over the past three years. The WeWorld Index is drawn up by the Milan-based NGO WeWorld. WeWorld (former Intervita) is an Italian-based independent, non-sectarian and nonpartisan organization operating in developing countries with the aim of improving the living conditions of populations in the poorest areas. WeWorld cooperates in the realization of long-term development Projects in Africa, Asia and South America. photo: WeWorld President Marco Chiesara