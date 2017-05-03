Rome

German president visits Ardeatine Caves with Mattarella (2)

Mayor Raggi, chief rabbi Di Segni also present

German president visits Ardeatine Caves with Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 3 - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday visited the site of one of Italy's worst Nazi atrocities with President Sergio Mattarella. It was the first time the presidents of the two countries had visited the Ardeatine Caves site on Rome's southern outskirts together. The heads of State paused among the tombs before laying a laurel wreath in the colours of the Italian and German flags. Also present were Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Rome's Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni and the head of the union of Italian Jewish communities, Noemi Di Segni. Italy recently marked the the 73rd anniversary of the 1944 massacre in which 335 Italians were executed. The massacre at the quarry was carried out by Nazi officers in a reprisal for a partisan attack that killed 33 German soldiers in central Rome on a street near the Trevi Fountain. In retaliation, for every one German killed, the army seized 10 Italians including civilians as well as numerous political prisoners and Jews who were in custody, plus five more who were also executed. Both men and boys were executed and their bodies dumped in the caves where the memorial is now located.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33