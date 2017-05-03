German president visits Ardeatine Caves with Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 3 - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday visited the site of one of Italy's worst Nazi atrocities with President Sergio Mattarella. It was the first time the presidents of the two countries had visited the Ardeatine Caves site on Rome's southern outskirts together. The heads of State paused among the tombs before laying a laurel wreath in the colours of the Italian and German flags. Also present were Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Rome's Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni and the head of the union of Italian Jewish communities, Noemi Di Segni. Italy recently marked the the 73rd anniversary of the 1944 massacre in which 335 Italians were executed. The massacre at the quarry was carried out by Nazi officers in a reprisal for a partisan attack that killed 33 German soldiers in central Rome on a street near the Trevi Fountain. In retaliation, for every one German killed, the army seized 10 Italians including civilians as well as numerous political prisoners and Jews who were in custody, plus five more who were also executed. Both men and boys were executed and their bodies dumped in the caves where the memorial is now located.