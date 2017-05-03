Bologna

Italians take step forward toward robotic limbs

Decode nerve activity that lets hand grip objects

Bologna, May 3 - Italian researchers have taken a step forward to making robot limbs by decoding the neural pathways that allow a hand to grasp an object, according to a new study from Bologna University. The research, they said, highlights the need to develop brain-machine interfaces able to use nerve activity to work a prosthetic limb - for example a robotic arm - by bypassing spinal-cord injuries. The team led by Patrizia Fattori focused its attention on a new area of the brain, the posterior parietal cortex, which plays an important role in planned movements, spatial reasoning, and attention. "The cortical region," Fattori said, " is not a strictly motorial one, but is strongly involved in the execution of movements to bring closer and grip objects. "The results of the study show that the activity used for neural decoding clearly indicates what configuration of the hand will be used when an object with a specific shape is grasped". The discovery, key to developing neural prostheses, was published in The Journal of Neuroscience in an article whose lead author was biomedical and neuromotory science undergraduate Matteo Filippini, under the supervision of Professor Lucio Cocco.

