Drunk driver nabbed for crash that killed baby girl (2)

Milan, May 3 - A 34-year-old factory worker was arrested Wednesday for crashing into a car last night near Como and killing the 16-month-old daughter of the occupants. The man failed an alcohol test and will be charged with vehicular homicide, judicial sources said. Police also said the victim's car was not equipped with a baby chair suitable for a child of that age. The girl's father, 28, sustained a broken leg and bruises, while the mother was less seriously injured.