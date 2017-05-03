Soccer: Totti playing last year says Monchi (2)

Rome, May 3 - AS Roma's new sporting director Ramon Monchi confirmed at his first press conference Wednesday that legendary skipper Francesco Totti was playing his last year on the field and then would become a Roma executive. "I ask Francesco to be as close as possible to me to learn what is Roma, he is Roma," Monchi said. Former World Cup winner Totti, 40, had previously indicated that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of this season. It is not yet known what position he will get next year, though there has been speculation he will be an assistant to Monchi.