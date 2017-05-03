Sala says informed of police sweep at last moment

Milan
03/05/2017
Milan, May 3 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Wednesday that he was only informed at the last minute about a major police operation to clear migrants from a square in front of the city's central rail station. Police using sniffer dogs, horses and helicopters on Tuesday for the operation in piazza Duca d'Aosta, which migrants had been using to camp out for weeks. Dozens of migrants were taken away in police vans having been asked to get rid of pen-knives, scissors and other sharp objects. "It is right to monitor the streets. I think checks are fine," Sala said. "But it is still too soon to talk because I only heard that this operation had been conducted at the last moment".
