Milan, May 3 - Interpol a few days ago arrested a Frenchman who skipped house arrest after plea-bargaining a four-and-a-half-year term for issuing fake invoices in Milan to the tune of 3.215 billion euros, judicial sources said Wednesday. Eddie Briand, 36, allegedly issued 347 fake invoices and was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud, fraudulent bankruptcy and false issuance of invoices. Briand fled after a month under house arrest, sources said.