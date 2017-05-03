Rome

Soccer: Muntari racist chants 'execrable' - Tavecchio

Rome, May 3 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) chief Carlo Tavecchio on Wednesday called racist chants against Pescara's Sulley Muntari in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Cagliari "execrable". The former Ghana international, 32, was booked for dissent after protesting to the ref and trying to have the game halted under FIGC regulations. He then received a second yellow card for walking off the pitch. Officials said they did not take action because too few fans were involved. "What happened to Muntari is execrable", said Tavecchio, while stressing he could not comment on the one-match ban served on Muntari because of the yellow cards. "It is not right for a FIGC president to comment on judges' decisions," said Tavecchio. Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò, on the other hand, criticised the ban. "Common sense was needed, we have to change the rules," said Malagò, who said "this was a typically Italian affair, adding insult to injury". Malagò and Tavecchio both called for further action to stamp out racism. The Muntari incident was not the only case of racism at the weekend. Lazio were sanctioned for monkey chants against Roma's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and Inter Milan were sanctioned for racist chanting against Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Both clubs were sentenced to play a future game with a section of the ground closed.

