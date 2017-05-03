Rome

Letta says Renzi stronger after primaries (2)

Ex-premier says voted for Justice Minister Orlando

Rome, May 3 - Ex-premier Enrico Letta said Wednesday that Matteo Renzi's position was stronger after he was re-elected leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in Sunday's primaries. "I voted in Paris and I voted for (Justice Minister Andrea) Orlando," Letta, who was ousted as premier by Renzi in 2014, told La7 television. "It was a clear victory for Renzi. He is clearly stronger than before. There is no doubt about it". Renzi sought a fresh mandate as PD leader after stepping down as premier in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. A group of left-wing rebels, including former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani and ex-premier Massimo D'Alema, broke away to form a splinter group earlier this year because they were unhappy at Renzi's policies and his approach to leading the party.

