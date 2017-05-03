Padoan receives academies' statements for G7

Rome, May 3 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday received the three Joint Statements from Italy's academies ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Taormina in May. Commenting on their content, he said it was clear that "citizens are dissatisfied with politics" but realism was needed. According to the minister, skepticism "does not lead to solutions, without solid foundations". At the centre of the agenda, Padoan said, must be "the challenges of productivity and (social) inclusion". He said it was important to understand how to best use resources for welfare and education.