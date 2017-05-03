Wild boar captured, killed in centre of Genoa

Genoa, May 3 - Police on Wednesday put down a wild boar that had roamed the streets of Genoa all night in a move that angered animal rights groups. Activist Saba Wesser said "the killing of the wild boar was not justified seeing that the animal was shut in an area (a hospital car park) and did not pose a danger to citizens. "They should have captured it and not shot it. The slaying was a cruel act and shocked the many citizens who witnessed it. So I demand an explanation from those who ordered the murder". The Liguria regional government said "norms on controlling wild animals in an urban sphere were applied".