Coast Guard denies NGOs rescuing migrants help traffickers

Rome, May 3 - The presence of NGOs rescuing migrants at risk of drowning in the Mediterranean Sea does not encourage human traffickers, Coast Guard Operations commander Nicola Carlone said during a hearing before the parliamentary Schengen Committee on Wednesday. He said that 26% of rescue operations for migrants in the area in 2016 had been conducted by NGOs and that 12 NGO ships are currently operating for this purpose. Carlone stressed, however, that "there has never been the presence of all the ships in the search and rescue area" and that this presence does not encourage migrants to try the crossing. "The sea is calm in these days, we have several ships at sea and nothing is happening. The traffic is regulated on land and the (criminal) organizations decide", regardless of the weather or presences at sea. Migrants began leaving Libya for Europe on makeshift ships in 2009, he pointed out, and since then "everyone knows that there are dozens of units in the sea, including those working for oil rigs". Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro last week said that he had opened an investigation into the work done by the NGOs involved in rescuing migrants at sea, claiming that "we have evidence that there are direct contacts between certain NGOs and human traffickers in Libya". Zuccaro said traffickers were funding some NGOs in a bid to destabilise the Italian economy although he had no solid evidence for this. His claims have been rubbished by, among others, Siracusa prosecutor Francesco Paolo Giordano.

