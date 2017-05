Man fined for peeing in Venice gardens

Venice, May 3 - A 40-year-old man was caught peeing in public gardens in Venice on May 1, local media reported Wednesday. "I was bursting," the man reportedly told the head of the lagoon city's traffic cops, who caught him red-handed in Piazzale Roma. The police chief was not mollified and fined the man 3,300 euros. Last month a 19-year-old man was fined 10,000 euros for peeing in a Genoa alley after finding all locales closed after a night on the town.