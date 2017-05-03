Pope says Egypt represents hope

Vatican City
03/05/2017
Vatican City, May 3 - Pope Francis talked about his two-day trip to Egypt last week during his general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday, saying the country represented hope. "Egypt has been a sign of hope, of refuge, of help, for us," he said. "When that part of the world was hungry, Jacob and his children went to Egypt. Then when Jesus was persecuted, he went there. That's why talking about this trip takes you to the road of talking about hope. Egypt has this sign of hope for us, both due to its history and due to today, for this fraternity that I tell you about".
