Vatican City

Pope says Egypt represents hope

Francis comments on two-day visit to Cairo

Pope says Egypt represents hope

Vatican City, May 3 - Pope Francis talked about his two-day trip to Egypt last week during his general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday, saying the country represented hope. "Egypt has been a sign of hope, of refuge, of help, for us," he said. "When that part of the world was hungry, Jacob and his children went to Egypt. Then when Jesus was persecuted, he went there. That's why talking about this trip takes you to the road of talking about hope. Egypt has this sign of hope for us, both due to its history and due to today, for this fraternity that I tell you about".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33