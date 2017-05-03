Over 20,000 vaccinations under suspicion due to rogue nurse

Udine, May 3 - Doubt has been cast on the validity of over 20,000 childhood vaccinations administered in Codroipo, near Udine, when a Treviso nurse suspected of only pretending to vaccinate was on duty. The nurse is facing disciplinary action on suspicion of pretending to vaccinate many children brought to her walk-in centre but actually throwing away the vaccine phials after registering them. Colleagues became suspicious because children were not crying during the pretend vaccinations. The regional task force for vaccinations said that 7,500 of them were for either diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, hemophilia B or hepatitis B, while 4,000 were for measles, mumps, or chickenpox, 2,000 for pneumococcus, 4,700 for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) and 350 for HPV. All of the vaccinations will be repeated as a precaution.