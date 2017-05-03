Rome

Renzi tells Grillo to apologise over vaccines (2)

'Go back to being human,' says PD leader

Renzi tells Grillo to apologise over vaccines (2)

Rome, May 3 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), called on 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Beppe Grillo to apologise for the group's alleged stance on vaccines. "Today Italy is in The New York Times because of the increase in measles cases. And for the fact that some parties like the 5-Stars are intentionally skeptical about vaccines," Renzi said on Facebook. "(It's) an incredible, international bad show. And what does Beppe Grillo do this morning? He attacks the The New York Times... "But how can you? Enough already. For once, Grillo, go back to being human: leave the clicks and the algorithms. "Take back the words you said against vaccines and against mammographs. Apologise and we will all respect your step back".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33