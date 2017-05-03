'Prank' may have led to death of man pushed onto rocks (2)

Bari, May 3 - A prank may have been behind the death of Giuseppe Dibello, a 77-year-old who drowned at Monopoli, near Bari, on Tuesday after being pushed onto seaside rocks, sources said Wednesday. Two young people are suspected of causing the death. It had initially been suspected that Dibello had been pushed onto the rocks during a robbery. But the reconstruction of events appears clearer after testimony from an elderly friend of the victim who survived the attack. Two 17-year-old were called in for questioning overnight in relation to the incident.