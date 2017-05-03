Renzi tells Grillo to apologise over vaccines

Rome
03/05/2017
Rome, May 3 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), called on 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader to apologise for the group's alleged stance on vaccines. "Today Italy is in The New York Times because of the increase in measles cases. And for the fact that some parties like the 5-Stars are intentionally skeptical about vaccines," Renzi said on Facebook. "(It's) an incredible, international bad show. And what does Beppe Grillo do this morning? He attacks the The New York Times... But how can you? For once, Grillo, go back to being human: leave the clicks and the algorithms".
